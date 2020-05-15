"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Volumes Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pixelate”

posted May 15, 2020 at 2:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Volumes premiere their new single “Pixelate” with an official video streaming via YouTube below. The band had recently teased the song during last weekend’s ‘Fearless At Home‘ virtual festival.

State Volumes speaking of this latest track:

“The song is about consuming and ingesting too much social media and news. It’s about the negative influence that these platforms, applications, and publications have on us today.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Volumes Premiere New Single & Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 