Volumes Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pixelate”
Volumes premiere their new single “Pixelate” with an official video streaming via YouTube below. The band had recently teased the song during last weekend’s ‘Fearless At Home‘ virtual festival.
State Volumes speaking of this latest track:
“The song is about consuming and ingesting too much social media and news. It’s about the negative influence that these platforms, applications, and publications have on us today.”
