Persekutor Premiere New Song "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" From Upcoming New Album "Permanent Winter"

posted May 14, 2020 at 4:13 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Romanian black metal band Persekutor premiere a new song titled "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn", taken from their upcoming new full-length "Permanent Winter". The new album will be out in stores via Svart Records in September 2020.

Check out now "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" below.


