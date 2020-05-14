Persekutor Premiere New Song "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" From Upcoming New Album "Permanent Winter"

Romanian black metal band Persekutor premiere a new song titled "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn", taken from their upcoming new full-length "Permanent Winter". The new album will be out in stores via Svart Records in September 2020.

Check out now "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" below.



