Persekutor Premiere New Song "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" From Upcoming New Album "Permanent Winter"
Romanian black metal band Persekutor premiere a new song titled "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn", taken from their upcoming new full-length "Permanent Winter". The new album will be out in stores via Svart Records in September 2020.
Check out now "Can You Feel the Frost of Dawn" below.
