Behemoth Premiere New Music Video For Cover Of The Cure’s “A Forest”

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Behemoth premiere their cover of The Cure‘s “A Forest“, featuring a guest appearance from Shining (SWE) singer Niklas Kvarforth. An official music video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below. The single serves also as the title track to their impending new EP, out May 29th through Metal Blade Records.





Comment Behemoth of it:

“Legions! Our new EP “A Forest” releases May 29th including the title track featuring Niklas Kvarforth of Shining! Covering music outside of metal is a challenge – covering legendary music is an even greater challenge…that is what drove us throughout this process.

The EP contains two brand-new Behemoth songs, “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” and “Evoe”. The tracks act as a continuation on from ILYAYD – no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”