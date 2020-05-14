Behemoth Premiere New Music Video For Cover Of The Cure’s “A Forest”
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
Behemoth premiere their cover of The Cure‘s “A Forest“, featuring a guest appearance from Shining (SWE) singer Niklas Kvarforth. An official music video for it is streaming via YouTube for you below. The single serves also as the title track to their impending new EP, out May 29th through Metal Blade Records.
Comment Behemoth of it:
“Legions! Our new EP “A Forest” releases May 29th including the title track featuring Niklas Kvarforth of Shining! Covering music outside of metal is a challenge – covering legendary music is an even greater challenge…that is what drove us throughout this process.
The EP contains two brand-new Behemoth songs, “Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha” and “Evoe”. The tracks act as a continuation on from ILYAYD – no more, no less. We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cro-Mags Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Tithe Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Behemoth Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.