"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Cro-Mags Premiere New Music Video For “From The Grave” - Ex-Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Guests

posted May 14, 2020 at 3:17 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Motorhead

Band Photo: Motorhead (?)

Cro-Mags premiere a new official music video for their latest track “From The Grave“, featuring ex-Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Band founder Flanagan is now gearing up to release “In The Beginning“, the first new full-length from the band in 20 years, which is due out on June 19th.

Comments Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan:

“The idea for the video is that I’m rising from the grave and going on a mission…like I came back from the dead to become the Grim Reaper himself. I think anybody who knows the history of this band and of my life will get it. It starts off at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where I will be buried with my family and in-laws. In the opening shot, the grave I’m in front of is actually my mother’s.”

Speaking of the Phil Campbell's inclusion on the song and video Flanagan explains:

“Phil is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs! I am so honored. The footage of Phil was shot by his son Todd Campbell at his recording studio in Wales, UK.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Cro-Mags Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 