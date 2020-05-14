Cro-Mags Premiere New Music Video For “From The Grave” - Ex-Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Guests

Band Photo: Motorhead (?)

Cro-Mags premiere a new official music video for their latest track “From The Grave“, featuring ex-Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Band founder Flanagan is now gearing up to release “In The Beginning“, the first new full-length from the band in 20 years, which is due out on June 19th.

Comments Cro-Mags' Harley Flanagan:

“The idea for the video is that I’m rising from the grave and going on a mission…like I came back from the dead to become the Grim Reaper himself. I think anybody who knows the history of this band and of my life will get it. It starts off at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, where I will be buried with my family and in-laws. In the opening shot, the grave I’m in front of is actually my mother’s.”

Speaking of the Phil Campbell's inclusion on the song and video Flanagan explains:

“Phil is one of my favorite guitarists of all time and I still can’t believe I have him playing on one of my songs! I am so honored. The footage of Phil was shot by his son Todd Campbell at his recording studio in Wales, UK.”