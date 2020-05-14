Headline News

Obscura Welcome Drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance, Etc.)

Band Photo: Obscura (?)

Obscura officially welcome Austrian drummer David Diepold (Monument Of Misanthropy, Cognizance, etc.) as the latest addition to their lineup. He joins the group after a recent mass exodus that saw singer/guitarist Steffen Kummerer remain the only member.

Kummerer has also recently been rejoined by bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling, with a new full-length being in the works. You can watch David Diepold do a playthrough of Obscura‘s “Vortex Omnivium” below:

Comments Diepold of his new gig:

“Being asked to join Obscura was definitely a dream come true! You know, I’m at a point in my musical career, where I tend to say, that the countless hours in my rehearsal room are finally starting to pay off.

Especially over the last five or six years, applications from bands and musicians continuously got more professional and collaborating with those artists all helped a lot to improve my drumming skills and to grow as a musician. I will do my absolute best to recreate Hannes’ and Sebastian’s parts in the context of our live performances but most of all, I’m looking forward to write new material with such outstanding musicians!”