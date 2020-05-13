Worship The Pestilence Premiere New Drum Playthrough Video For "Self Mutilation" From Latest Album "Arriving to Spread Misery"

Bolivian slamming brutal death metal outfit Worship The Pestilence premiere a new drum playthrough video for "Self Mutilation", taken from their 2019 album "Arriving to Spread Misery", out in stores via Rotten Music.

Check out now "Self Mutilation" below.