Question Premiere New Song "First Fragmentation" From Upcoming New Album "Reflections of the Void"
Atmospheric Mexican death metal five-piece Question premiere a new song titled "First Fragmentation", taken from their upcoming new album "Reflections of the Void", which will be out in stores June 29, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "First Fragmentation" below.
Explain the band:
“Reflections of the Void is a continuation of what we were doing [on] previous releases, trying to express certain aspects of life and death that interest us, through lyrics but also through music itself. In this release I think the songs matured in terms of structure, each song is unique in the sense that each one tells a particular story. Fans of melodic death metal but also dissonant death metal will find something interesting here. As we have stated in some interviews, we have never tried to imitate any style or any band in particular.”
