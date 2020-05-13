Exhumed Premiere New Track “Rot Your Brain”

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

Exhumed premiere a new track entitled “Rot Your Brain“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The song is taken from their impending new split release with Gruesome “Twisted Horror, out in stores on June 05th through Relapse.

Comments Exhumed‘s vocalist Matt Harvey of this latest single:

“We’re very psyched to unleash this new tune upon you, truly an anthem for our times. It’s a loud, nasty and decidedly unhealthy ode to all things decay-inducing. In these unusual times, we’re all experiencing, a lethal dose of Gore Fucking Metal is exactly what the doctor ordered – or at least what Dr. Philthy ordered, so that’s what you’re getting! Tune in, turn on, rot out!”