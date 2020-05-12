2021 Brutal Assault Festival Dates Expanded

Like all of the other 2020 festivals, the Brutal Assault Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. As previously mentioned, the festival will be pushed back a week in 2021 to the second full week in August. Also, a new day will be added so the festival will feature five full days and nights of music from the fortress in the Czech Republic.

In prior years Brutal Assault took place the week after Wacken and featured four main days of music (like Wacken, although Wacken is shortening to three days in 2021) and a similar number of bands. Next year it will be two weeks after Wacken, have five days of music, and more bands than Wacken.

Most of the bands that were supposed to play at 2020 Brutal Assault will return in 2021 and another 30+ bands will be announced over the next year.