Abyssus Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New EP "Relics of the Past"
Greek death metal band named Abyssus premiere the title track to their upcoming new EP "Relics of the Past", which Death In Pieces will release on July 6th, in a CD edition.
Check out now "Relics of the Past" below.
