The Ghost Inside Premiere New Single “Pressure Point”
The Ghost Inside return with a second track from their first new full-length since their tragic 2015 bus crash. The single “Pressure Point” has premiered online via YouTubee and you can stream it below. A June 05th release date has been scheduled for The Ghost Inside’s aforementioned self-titled new outing.
