Asking Alexandria Premiere New Music Video “Like A House On Fire”
Asking Alexandria‘s sixth studio full-length “Like A House On Fire” is set to land in stores on Friday, May 15th. The band premiere the below music video for the record’s title track.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
As I Lay Dying Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
The Ghost Inside Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Asking Alexandria Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.