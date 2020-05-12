As I Lay Dying Premiere New Music Video For “Torn Between”
Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)
As I Lay Dying premiere a new music video for their track “Torn Between“. That song is taken from their latest record, “Shaped By Fire“.
The band recently postponed their 2020 North American tour with Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent to 2021. Below's where that trek will stop:
02/17 Tucson, AZ – Rialto
02/18 Flagstaff, AZ – The Orpheum Theater
02/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
02/20 Odessa, TX – Dos Amigos
02/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s
02/23 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
02/25 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
02/26 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
02/27 Destin, FL – Rock Destin
03/01 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
03/03 New York, NY – Gramercy
03/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
03/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/07 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
03/09 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
03/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
03/12 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
03/13 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
03/14 Wichita, KS – Wave
03/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios
03/16 Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
03/17 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
03/19 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
03/20 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
