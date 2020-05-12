As I Lay Dying Premiere New Music Video For “Torn Between”

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

As I Lay Dying premiere a new music video for their track “Torn Between“. That song is taken from their latest record, “Shaped By Fire“.

The band recently postponed their 2020 North American tour with Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent to 2021. Below's where that trek will stop:

02/17 Tucson, AZ – Rialto

02/18 Flagstaff, AZ – The Orpheum Theater

02/19 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

02/20 Odessa, TX – Dos Amigos

02/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s

02/23 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

02/25 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

02/26 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

02/27 Destin, FL – Rock Destin

03/01 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

03/03 New York, NY – Gramercy

03/05 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

03/06 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/07 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

03/09 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

03/10 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

03/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

03/12 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

03/13 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

03/14 Wichita, KS – Wave

03/15 Colorado Springs, CO – Sunshine Studios

03/16 Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

03/17 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

03/19 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

03/20 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium