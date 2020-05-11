Grave Digger Debuts New Music Video "Lions Of The Sea"

Band Photo: Grave Digger (?)

40 years of pure Teutonic steel, 40 years of iconic Grave Digger: 2020 marks a glorious anniversary of one of the most distinctive metal bands of German heavy metal! May 29th will see these titans release their 20th studio album, "Fields Of Blood," via Napalm Records. But, "Fields Of Blood" is not just a very special anniversary album, after The Clans Will Rise Again and Tunes Of War, this is the final part of Grave Digger's epic Scottish Highlands trilogy!

"Fields Of Blood" will take us on an emotional journey through Scottish history and into explosive sound landscapes. Driving riffs and epic choruses meet the famous "Great Highland Bagpipes": In the Highlands, the battlefields of Stirling, Bannockburn and Culloden, the listener will find himself on a rollercoaster between grief and triumph again, losses and wins with the Scottish freedom fighters in an auditory battle of unique traditional metal.

After releasing two previous singles – the merciless banger "All For The Kingdom" and the touching metal ballad “Thousand Tears” featuring Noora of Battle Beast – today, Grave Digger present us with a third powerful single of epic heavy metal thunder, “Lions Of The Sea”!

Says frontman Chris Boltendahl:

"'Lions Of The Sea'... a hurricane of metal hymn... the battle of the Scots against the Vikings... cutting riffing and a chorus that winds through your cortex... you will be startled at night, at sea find yourself in battle and roar the chorus of “Lions of the Sea” from your hoarse throats... over and over again until you are the victorious to leave the battlefield at sea."