BlackLab Posts "Weed Dream" Lyric Video Online

BlackLab, the dark witch, doom duo from Osaka, Japan have returned with their new record "Abyss" which is out now on London label New Heavy Sounds. With a vibe closer to both the arty heaviness of early Boris, and the sweet savagery of My Bloody Valentine, Blacklab are continuing the long tradition of Japanese experimental noise that bands like Melt Banana and Bordeoms exemplify. Ultimately though, it’s a sound that is undoubtedly BlackLab’s own.

The band's second lyric video from "Abyss," entitled, "Weed Dream" can be seen below.