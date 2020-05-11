Protosequence Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene"
Protosequence premiere title track to their upcoming new EP "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene", which will be out in stores May 19th, 2020 via Lacerated Enemy Records.
Check out now "A Blunt Description of Something Obscene" below.
