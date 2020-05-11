The Zenith Passage’s Justin McKinney (Ex-The Faceless) Premieres New Solo Track “Nirodha”
Justin McKinney (The Zenith Passage), who also performed with The Faceless (2015-2018), premieres a new solo track titled “Nirodha”, using plugins from the Fortin Cali Suite by Neural DSP technologies. You can stream the playthrough video via YouTube below.
