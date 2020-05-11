Sinister Downfall Premiere New Song "Behold Darkness" From Upcoming New Album "A Dark Shining Light"

German funeral doom unit Sinister Downfall premiere a new song entitled "Behold Darkness", taken from their upcoming new album "A Dark Shining Light", which will be released by Funere on May 25th (with distribution through Satanath Records).

Check out now "Behold Darkness" below.



