Conceived By Hate Premiere New Song & Music Video "Into Cemetery Fog" From Upcoming New Album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult"

Band Photo: Conceived By Hate (?)

El Salvador's old school death metal unit Conceived By Hate premiere a new song and music video "Into Cemetery Fog", taken from their upcoming new album "Putrid Realms Of The Occult". The effort will be out in stores on May 30th via Satanath Records (Russia) and Morbid Skull Records (El Salvador).



