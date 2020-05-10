Violent Hammer Premiere Title Track To Upcoming New Album "Riders of the Wasteland"
Finland’s Violent Hammer premiere the title track to their upcoming new album "Riders of the Wasteland", which will be out May 29th on Hells Headbangers.
Check out now "Riders of the Wasteland" below.
