Lightworker PremiereNew Single “The Willing Martyr”
Lightworker premiere another single titled “The Willing Martyr” which is taken from their upcoming Solid State Records debut, “Fury By Failure“. June 12th has been set as the release date for the group’s new album. See below for a stream of “The Willing Martyr”:
Explain the band:
“‘The Willing Martyr‘ is about breaking the cycle with anyone or anything that tries to keep you from realizing your full potential and having the guts to break free from the vicious cycle of exploitation and depravity. This and all of the songs on ‘Fury By Failure‘ touch on how you can find that fury inside yourself and choose to do something positive with it instead of giving into defeat.”
“When it comes to our misgivings, we have a choice. We either back down in the face of adversity and let it own us, or we can embrace the failure to move forward with a blistering passion to overcome and build upon the lessons learned. With these songs, we choose to explore the latter.”
