Exclusive
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Scary Album Teaser
Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalunderground.com to exclusively premiere their new teaser video for the band's impending new album "Unterweger", which marks also Monument Of Misanthropy's debut album for their new label home Transcending Obscurity Records.
Tells frontman George Wilfinger:
"You gotta watch the new teaser clip until the end. It takes a quite funny turn and at the very end of it you're also offered around half a minute of a new song from the upcoming album `Unterweger´.
The video itself tells the story of Blanka Bockova, who was strangeled to death by Jack Unterweger, actually 30 years ago almost to the day, on May 13th 1990, in a forest near Prague. All things happening in the clip are fictional, but may have happened exactly as depicted. But see for yourself and enjoy..."
