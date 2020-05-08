Interview

Winterfylleth Frontman Chris Naughton Discusses New Album "The Reckoning Dawn," Black Metal And National Division

Britain has produced so many of metal's most beloved bands when it comes to metal. From the originators, Black Sabbath to Judas Priest to Motorhead to Iron Maiden and beyond. When it comes to metal's sub-genres however, many feel that the island often gets overlooked in favour of American or Scandinavian scenes, which is especially true of death and black metal. However, Britain has a closer tie with black metal than those who focus on corpse pain and church burnings might suspect, not least since it was Newcastle's Venom who coined the term to begin with. Over the years, a number of black metal bands have risen up from the green and pleasant land, but perhaps none have grabbed listeners ears the way Winterfylleth has.

Winterfylleth began life in the mid 2000s and in 2008, unleashed their debut, "The Ghost Of Heritage." Ever since then, a new album has followed every two years and each one has impressed black metal fans the world over and built their reputation further as one of, if not the best black metal to come from England. Today, Winterfylleth are treating the world to their seventh opus, "The Reckoning Dawn," which marks a return to their harsh sound after the 2018 acoustic effort, "The Hallowing Of Heirdom." I recently spoke with frontman Chris Naughton about the album, its themes, the history of the band, British black metal, Brexit and so much more. You can watch the interview in full below.