Liberatia Premiere New Song "Adaptive Biology" From Upcoming New EP "Where the Wretched Lie Slain"
British Columbia melodic death/thrash band Liberatia premiere a new single and music video called "Adaptive Biology" streaming via YouTube for you below. The track comes from their upcoming EP titled "Where the Wretched Lie Slain".
Check out now "Adaptive Biology" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
VoidCeremony Premiere "Desiccated Whispers"
- Next Article:
Winterfylleth Frontman Hails "The Reckoning Dawn"
0 Comments on "Liberatia Premiere New Song 'Adaptive Biology'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.