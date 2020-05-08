VoidCeremony Premiere New Song "Desiccated Whispers" From Upcoming New Album "ntropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel"

California’s VoidCeremony premiere a new song called "Desiccated Whispers", taken from their forthcoming new album "Entropic Reflections Continuum: Dimensional Unravel", which will be out in stores June 26th via 20 Buck Spin (LP, CD, tape, digital).

Check out now "Desiccated Whispers" below.