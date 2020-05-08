Skeletal Premiere New Single "Burning Hatred" From Upcoming New Album "Bitterness and Burning Hatred"
Finnish death metal band Skeletal premiere a new single titled "Burning Hatred", taken from their upcoming new album "Bitterness and Burning Hatred", which is set for release on July 6th by Death In Pieces.
Check out now "Burning Hatred" below.
