Betraying The Martyrs Premiere New Official Music Video For “Monster”

Betraying The Martyrs premiere a new official music video for their song “Monster“.

Say Betraying The Martyrs of the clip:

“This video was shot at various shows across the globe during one year of touring. We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this, every person that attended a show, all of the road crew that helped out along the way, and every venue and their staff. It’s been a tough year for us and we really want to thank everyone deeply for all the support we received.”