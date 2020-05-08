Betraying The Martyrs Premiere New Official Music Video For “Monster”
Betraying The Martyrs premiere a new official music video for their song “Monster“.
Say Betraying The Martyrs of the clip:
“This video was shot at various shows across the globe during one year of touring. We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this, every person that attended a show, all of the road crew that helped out along the way, and every venue and their staff. It’s been a tough year for us and we really want to thank everyone deeply for all the support we received.”
