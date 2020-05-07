Headline News
Brutal Assault Postponed Until 2021 Due To Ongoing Pandemic
Brutal Assault's 25th anniversary will have to wait until 2021. It should come as no surprise that the festival's organizers were forced to postpone the festival due to ongoing pandemic concerns. The anniversary edition will now take place August 10 - 14, 2021. Festival organizers posted on their Facebook page that they have "already confirmed most of the major bands from the current bill."
