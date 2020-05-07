Vitam Et Mortem Premiere New Music Video For "Aqueronte" From New Album "El Río De La Muerte"

Colombian band Vitam Et Mortem premiere a new music video for "Aqueronte", taken from their latest album "El Río De La Muerte" (River of Death). The outing is out now via Satanath Records (Russia) and Exhumed Records (Ecuador).

Check out now "Aqueronte" below.