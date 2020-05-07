Western Addiction Premiere New Song & Music Video "They Burned Our Paintings" From Upcoming New Album "Frail Bray"
San Francisco hardcore outfit Western Addiction premiere a new song and music video "They Burned Our Paintings". It is the lead single off their forthcoming third album, "Frail Bray", which will be out in stores May 15th via Fat Wreck Chords.
Check out now "They Burned Our Paintings" below.
