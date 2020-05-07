Blight Premiere New Song & Video "Elsewhere & Elsewhen" From Upcoming New Album "Temple of Wounds"

Occult black metal band Blight premiere a new song and video "Elsewhere & Elsewhen", taken from their forthcoming debut album "Temple of Wounds". The outing will be released on June 5th (vinyl and CD) by Svart Records.

Check out now "Elsewhere & Elsewhen" below.



