Blight Premiere New Song & Video "Elsewhere & Elsewhen" From Upcoming New Album "Temple of Wounds"
Occult black metal band Blight premiere a new song and video "Elsewhere & Elsewhen", taken from their forthcoming debut album "Temple of Wounds". The outing will be released on June 5th (vinyl and CD) by Svart Records.
Check out now "Elsewhere & Elsewhen" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Naxen Premiere "To Welcome the Withering"
- Next Article:
Neige Morte Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Blight Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.