Naxen Premiere New Track "To Welcome the Withering" From Upcoming New Album "Towards the Tomb of Times"

German melodic black metal band Naxen premiere a new song titled "To Welcome the Withering", taken from their upcoming new album "Towards the Tomb of Times", which is now set for release by Berlin’s Vendetta Records on June 5th.

Check out now "To Welcome the Withering" below.