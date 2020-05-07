Equipoise Premiere Official New Music Video For “Squall Of Souls”
Equipoise premiere a new music video for their song “Squall Of Souls“, which is taken from their 2019 release “Demiurgus“.
Tell Equipoise of the video:
“Hey guys, we have our first music video out! It’s footage from our amazing Orlando show back when we were out with Beyond Creation, Fallujah, and Arkaik. Michael didn’t want to mime vocals (understandably so), so we used his vocals for this video. Hope you guys dig it.”
