Interview

Desolation Angels Bassist Clive Pearson Opens Up About New Album "Burning Black," Chris Tsangarides And The Story So Far

The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal is the gift that keeps on giving. While everyone and their dog knows Iron Maiden, Saxon and Def Leppard, the movement contained so many quality bands that the deeper one digs, the more gems they find. Cult favourites like Tygers Of Pan Tang, Raven, Girlschool and Tank immediately spring to mind, but then even more excellent bands find their way into regular listening such as Dealer, Cloven Hoof and Desolation Angels.

Desolation Angels' have a particularly interesting history. Starting up in a London scene which also featured the likes of Angel Witch and the aforementioned Maiden, the band eventually moved to the United States to try their luck across the pond. They would call it a day in 1994 but it's very hard to keep the spirit of heavy metal down and so in 2012, guitarist Robin Brancher and Keith Sharp resurrected the band, eventually releasing the album, "King" independently in 2017.

Marching on with vigour and determination, the band now find themselves signed to Dissonance Records and with a new album, "Burning Black" almost completed, featuring production by Grim Reaper vocalist Steve Grimmett. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted work on the album for now, but I caught up with bassist Clive Pearson to discuss the album, the return of the band, the highs and lows of playing heavy metal, working with producer Chris Tsangarides and much more. You can watch the interview in full below.