Vader Frontman Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek Discusses New Single "Bones"

Polish death metal legends Vader have returned with their 16th studio album, Solitude In Madness, released last week via Nuclear Blast. Never one to rest or relax, Vader have done it all over the course of their 37-year history. From playing super-aggressive thrash under the watchful eye of Communist Poland to touring the globe and enjoying a near-maniacal fanbase, there’s no stopping the Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek-led outfit. Speed and power are back as the driving factors in Vader's fiendish yet proficient death metal!

In a trailer released today, Peter discusses new single "Bones" and how it all came together. Find out more below.