Vader Frontman Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek Discusses New Single "Bones"
Polish death metal legends Vader have returned with their 16th studio album, Solitude In Madness, released last week via Nuclear Blast. Never one to rest or relax, Vader have done it all over the course of their 37-year history. From playing super-aggressive thrash under the watchful eye of Communist Poland to touring the globe and enjoying a near-maniacal fanbase, there’s no stopping the Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek-led outfit. Speed and power are back as the driving factors in Vader's fiendish yet proficient death metal!
In a trailer released today, Peter discusses new single "Bones" and how it all came together. Find out more below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Draconian Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Winterfylleth Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Vader Frontman Discusses New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.