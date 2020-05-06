Draconian Posts New Lyric Video "Lustrous Heart" Online
Today, the sovereigns of melancholic Gothic Doom Metal and colossal lyricism, Draconian, release the first single "Lustrous Heart," off their upcoming album, "Under A Godless Veil," out October 30, 2020 via Napalm Records.
"Lustrous Heart" slowly unfolds the gloomy universe in between doom and gothic – the unique trademark sound Draconian has been known for since the mid-90s. Anders Jacobsson's growls perfectly harmonize with Heike Langhans’ divine voice, while merging into hypnotizing melodies and slow, yet heavy guitars. The intense lyric video guides the viewer through the mystical ambience of the sky and leverages the radiance of their mournful instrumental driven soundscapes.
Draconian on "Lustrous Heart":
"“Lustrous Heart“ is the first single of our new album Under A Godless Veil. This album is the most diverse album we've made so far and we've waited a long time to share it with the world. We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do. Make sure to follow us on our social media for more news."
