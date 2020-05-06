Black Rainbows Premiere New Song "Universal Phase" From Upcoming New Album "Cosmic Ritual Supertrip"

Hailing from Rome, Italy, Black Rainbows premiere a new song named "Universal Phase", taken from their upcoming new full length record "Cosmic Ritual Supertrip". The album will be out digitally on May 22 and in physical formats June 5 via Heavy Psych Sounds.





Tell the band of the track:

"`Universal Phase´ is maybe the heaviest song off the new record. It’s heavy, doomy and wild. It kicks you in you your teeth and punches your face. The video was shot in a wrecked industrial area with abandoned cars and you can see us playing and driving a super 70 Ford Taurus. We even color corrected the video to give it a 70s effect."