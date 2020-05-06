"some music was meant to stay underground..."

-(16)- Premiere New Song "Me and the Dog Die Together" From Upcoming New Album "Dream Squasher"

posted May 6, 2020 at 1:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

San Diego sludge outfit -(16)- premiere a new song and music video titled "Me and the Dog Die Together", taken from their upcoming new album "Dream Squasher", which will be out in stores June 5 via Relapse Records.

Explains guitarist and lead vocalist Bobby Ferry:

“For this song we didn’t look far for inspiration. We already had unbreakable eye contact, constant love and loyalty, so all that was left was to formally propose a death pact with your dog. It is just such a proposition.”

