Sanctifying Ritual Premiere New Song "Curse of Evil" From Upcoming Debut Album
German death metal quartet Sanctifying Ritual premiere a new song named "Curse of Evil", taken from their impending self-titled debut album, which will be out in stores June 5 through Iron Bonehead Productions.
Check out now "Curse of Evil" below.
