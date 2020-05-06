Lares Premiere New Song "Grey Haze" From Upcoming New Album "Towards Nothingness"
Berlin-based blackened doom/sludge outfit Lares premiere a new track called "Grey Haze", taken from their upcoming new album "Towards Nothingness", which Argonauta Records will release on June 20th.
Check out now "Grey Haze" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Anges de la Mort Premiere New Track
- Next Article:
Sanctifying Ritual Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Lares Premiere New Song 'Grey Haze'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.