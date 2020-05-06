"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Anges de la Mort Premiere New Song "Where Spirits No More Shine"

posted May 6, 2020 at 1:02 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Montreal black metal duo Anges de la Mort (ADLM) premiere the title track to their upcoming new two-track EP "Where Spirits No More Shine". The effort will be out in stores via Bandcamp on May 7th.

Check out now "Where Spirits No More Shine" below.

