Anges de la Mort Premiere New Song "Where Spirits No More Shine"
Montreal black metal duo Anges de la Mort (ADLM) premiere the title track to their upcoming new two-track EP "Where Spirits No More Shine". The effort will be out in stores via Bandcamp on May 7th.
Check out now "Where Spirits No More Shine" below.
