Yeti On Horseback Premiere New Single "Nothing"
London, Ontario, Canada based Yeti On Horseback premiere a new stand-alone single named "Nothing". The track was recorded, mixed, and produced by Michael Marucci and mastered by Peter Letros.
Check out now "Nothing" below.
