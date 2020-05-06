The Weapon (Killswitch Engage) Premiere New Single “Unstoppable”
Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach returns with another new track from his hardcore/punk side project The Weapon titled “Unstoppable”. The single premiered via a playthrough video on Instagram and is streaming for you below.
Lets start a revolution Take apart this institution We can break free through unity Be a part of the solution Your voice is your contribution so sing with me in unity We answer to the call divided we will fall We are unstoppable Against the grain our resolve will remain We are unstoppable Open narrow minds see above the decline Its not a fashion Its not a trend Its a way of life and I’ll live it until the end Lets start a revolution Take apart this institution We can break free through unity Be a part of the solution Your voice is your contribution so sing with me You and Me Drums recorded by Andy at @darkcitystudios Bass recorded by @the_josh at “Joshie’s U.R.R.C.C.(Underground Rock n Roll Command Center)” Vocals recorded by @jesse_d_leach at “The Void” Guitars recorded by Chris at ÆTHERIX Music Mixed by @christopherdrapeau at @aetherixmusic #theweaponnyc #theweapon #punkrock #rebel #hardcore #music #live
