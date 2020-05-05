"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted May 5, 2020 at 12:06 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Judas Priest

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Mystic Festival (Poland) is permanently moving to the former Gdansk Shipyard that will allow the festival to have 5 stages (3 open air stages) spread out over ten hectares. The festival is also going to be extended by one day and is adding 40 more bands to the line-up. Judas Priest has already confirmed with the rest of the line-up to be announced soon. The festival is set to take place June 2, 3 and 4 in 2021.

