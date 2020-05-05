Vorga Premiere New Stand-AloneSingle "Cataract Mind"
Germany-based multinational black metal band Vorga premiere a new stand-alone single titled "Cataract Mind". In other news the band will be releasing a new album called "Striving Toward Oblivion", later in the year via Transcending Obscurity Records. The track "Cataract Mind" - streaming below - though will not appear on the new album.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mean Messiah Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming
- Next Article:
Mystic Festival Announces Location Change
0 Comments on "Vorga Premiere New Single 'Cataract Mind'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.