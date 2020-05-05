Vorga Premiere New Stand-AloneSingle "Cataract Mind"

Germany-based multinational black metal band Vorga premiere a new stand-alone single titled "Cataract Mind". In other news the band will be releasing a new album called "Striving Toward Oblivion", later in the year via Transcending Obscurity Records. The track "Cataract Mind" - streaming below - though will not appear on the new album.



