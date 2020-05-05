Xibalba Premiere New Track “Años en Infierno”

The title track to Xibalba‘s impending new fourth studio full-length titled “Años en Infierno” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The album will land in stores on May 29th release via Southern Lord.

Comments frontman Nate Rebolledo:

“‘Años En Infierno,’ as a song and record, is the embodiment of the past decade of my life. All that is good and bad in my life is thanks to this band. A selfish way of life where dreams and opportunities have come true at the cost of something or someone one. I have caused hardship and pain, something I can’t take back, but I need to change. Xibalba as a band has decided to slow down - what the future holds I don’t know but I do know I need to slow down and appreciate.”