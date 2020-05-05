Kvelertak Premiere Live Video For “Bråtebrann”
Kvelertak premiere a new live video for “Bråtebrann“. The clip is culled from a livestreamed quarantine show called ‘Live From Your Living Room’ the band performed on April 10th, 2020 at the empty venue Artilleriverkstedet in Horten, Norway.
