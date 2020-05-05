Living Gate (YOB, Oathbreaker, Amenra, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Heaven Ablaze”
Living Gate have inked a deal with Relapse Records and will release their debut EP “Deathlust” for the label on June 12th. The band consists of Aaron Rieseberg (YOB), Lennart Bossu (Oathbreaker, Amenra), Wim Coppers (Oathbreaker, Wiegedood) and Levy Seynaeve (Amenra, Wiegedood). A first single named “Heaven Ablaze” can be streamed via YouTube below.
Comment Living Gate:
“We got to be a band through a shared love of golden era death metal and are very thrilled to have found a home in Relapse Records, a home where people clearly share that same love for the genre and have worked very hard to give the EP the care and attention it deserves! And although we’ve never played these songs together in the same room up until this point, we can’t fucking wait to shred through these songs in a live setting.”
