Psycho Las Vegas Postponed Until 2021, New Dates Announced

Band Photo: Danzig (?)

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Psycho Las Vegas has been postponed. The event has officially been rescheduled to August 19-22, 2021. The event organizers released this statement in regards to the announcement.

“Attention current and future ticket holders:

Gambling is in our blood but we can’t roll the dice on this one–Psycho Swim and Psycho Las Vegas have been rescheduled to August 19-22, 2021. Nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Once our updated lineup is announced, refunds will be available for anyone who can’t join us in 2021, and hotel rooms purchased through the Fan Block will be automatically refunded. For more information, please visit our Festival FAQ.”