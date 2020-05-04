Onslaught Reveals New Vocalist Dave Garnett Of Bull Riff Stampede
British thrash metal legends Onslaught has announced that, following the news of the departure of their vocalist Sy Keeler, Dave Garnett has been recruited as the new singer.
Dave Garnett comments:
"Naturally like everyone I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler. Onslaughts’ music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honour for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes.
"As the new voice of Onslaught I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time as bringing a new sound and energy to the band. With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bent Sea (Megadeth, Cadaver) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Psycho Las Vegas Postponed Until 2021
0 Comments on "Onslaught Reveals New Vocalist"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.