Onslaught Reveals New Vocalist Dave Garnett Of Bull Riff Stampede

British thrash metal legends Onslaught has announced that, following the news of the departure of their vocalist Sy Keeler, Dave Garnett has been recruited as the new singer.

Dave Garnett comments:

"Naturally like everyone I was gutted to hear about the departure of Sy Keeler. Onslaughts’ music and Sy's vocal style has been an influence of mine for many years, so it was a great honour for me to be asked by the band to fill these very BIG shoes.

"As the new voice of Onslaught I want to honour Sy for his amazing performances over the years, while at the same time as bringing a new sound and energy to the band. With a new album set for release and so many live shows / festivals in the works, I will be extremely excited to step out on to the stage with great anticipation and give the fans what they deserve!"